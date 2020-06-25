All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 4800 Raymond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
4800 Raymond Dr
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

4800 Raymond Dr

4800 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4800 Raymond Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this beautiful single family residence located in the North La Verne neighborhood, part of the award-winning Bonita Unified School District. Grand entrance leads to living room with high ceilings. Remodeled kitchen with granite cooktop and island. Family room with fireplace, full size french doors open to the outdoor patio and spacious backyard ready for entertaining with sparkling pool and spa. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms including large master suite with grand balcony. One bedroom and one bathroom on the first floor. New flooring and interior painting throughout the house. All bathrooms are updated. Top quality turf on the front yard will allow you to enjoy the green grass year around without high water bill.

(RLNE4894047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Raymond Dr have any available units?
4800 Raymond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 4800 Raymond Dr have?
Some of 4800 Raymond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Raymond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Raymond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Raymond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Raymond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr offer parking?
No, 4800 Raymond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 Raymond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Raymond Dr has a pool.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr have accessible units?
No, 4800 Raymond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Raymond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Raymond Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4800 Raymond Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine