4800 Raymond Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Come and see this beautiful single family residence located in the North La Verne neighborhood, part of the award-winning Bonita Unified School District. Grand entrance leads to living room with high ceilings. Remodeled kitchen with granite cooktop and island. Family room with fireplace, full size french doors open to the outdoor patio and spacious backyard ready for entertaining with sparkling pool and spa. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms including large master suite with grand balcony. One bedroom and one bathroom on the first floor. New flooring and interior painting throughout the house. All bathrooms are updated. Top quality turf on the front yard will allow you to enjoy the green grass year around without high water bill.



(RLNE4894047)