3025 Knollwood Avenue

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, Single Story condo, located in the desirable heart of La Verne. There are 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. The other features include upgraded travertine appointed bathroom, wood blinds, central AC/heat, and community laundry room.

Convenient parking in shared double garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 car can be parked in driveway. Additional parking available in guest parking area and street parking (with permit). HOA includes 2 pools, trash, sewer, water(EVEN HOT WATER). Las Flores Park is located within walking distance offering a large grass area with picnic tables, built-in BBQs, lighted tennis courts, sand filled volleyball court, baseball diamonds and the La Verne aquatic center. Complex is just north of Historic Old Town La Verne, University of La Verne, Claremont colleges and Metrolink Station. Close to 210 ,57 and 10 freeways.

La Verne is a popular suburb of Los Angeles with a really low crime rate and an award winning public school system. Conveniently located near downtown, library, shopping centers. EXCELLENT Bonita Unified School District. No pet please.