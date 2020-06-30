All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 3025 Knollwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
3025 Knollwood Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3025 Knollwood Avenue

3025 Knollwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3025 Knollwood Avenue, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, Single Story condo, located in the desirable heart of La Verne. There are 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. The other features include upgraded travertine appointed bathroom, wood blinds, central AC/heat, and community laundry room.
Convenient parking in shared double garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 car can be parked in driveway. Additional parking available in guest parking area and street parking (with permit). HOA includes 2 pools, trash, sewer, water(EVEN HOT WATER). Las Flores Park is located within walking distance offering a large grass area with picnic tables, built-in BBQs, lighted tennis courts, sand filled volleyball court, baseball diamonds and the La Verne aquatic center. Complex is just north of Historic Old Town La Verne, University of La Verne, Claremont colleges and Metrolink Station. Close to 210 ,57 and 10 freeways.
La Verne is a popular suburb of Los Angeles with a really low crime rate and an award winning public school system. Conveniently located near downtown, library, shopping centers. EXCELLENT Bonita Unified School District. No pet please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have any available units?
3025 Knollwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have?
Some of 3025 Knollwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Knollwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Knollwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Knollwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Knollwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Knollwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Knollwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3025 Knollwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3025 Knollwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Knollwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Knollwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3025 Knollwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine