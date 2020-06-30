All apartments in La Verne
2539 Hayes Drive

2539 Hayes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Hayes Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Special offer: Move in discount of $200 if applicant will sign the lease on or before May 3, 2020.

Fabulous, unfurnished condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the friendly Foothill Corridor neighborhood in La Verne, CA.

The bright and rustic interior features include windows with curtains, ceramic tiles, wood vinyl floors, as well as a wood-fired fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth tile countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as the oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The unit has wall-mounted A/C and heaters. Nice and cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets are great for a restful dream. There are hookup connections for a washer and dryer available in the building. Its exterior has a yard and a garden.

Tenants pay the electric, gas, and internet bills while the landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and hire a gardener.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with 3 parking spots at the back of the property.

Pets in the unit are negotiable.

Smoking is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Las Flores Park, Lincoln Mini Park, and Harrison Park.

(RLNE5603841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Hayes Drive have any available units?
2539 Hayes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2539 Hayes Drive have?
Some of 2539 Hayes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Hayes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Hayes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Hayes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Hayes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Hayes Drive offers parking.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 Hayes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive have a pool?
No, 2539 Hayes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2539 Hayes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Hayes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Hayes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2539 Hayes Drive has units with air conditioning.

