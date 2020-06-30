2539 Hayes Drive

Amenities

Fabulous, unfurnished condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the friendly Foothill Corridor neighborhood in La Verne, CA.



The bright and rustic interior features include windows with curtains, ceramic tiles, wood vinyl floors, as well as a wood-fired fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth tile countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as the oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The unit has wall-mounted A/C and heaters. Nice and cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets are great for a restful dream. There are hookup connections for a washer and dryer available in the building. Its exterior has a yard and a garden.



Tenants pay the electric, gas, and internet bills while the landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and hire a gardener.



Additional Details:

It comes with 3 parking spots at the back of the property.



Pets in the unit are negotiable.



Smoking is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Las Flores Park, Lincoln Mini Park, and Harrison Park.



