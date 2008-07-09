All apartments in La Verne
2008 7th Street

2008 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 7th Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this 2006 build cottage with fully closed in yard. Fantastic location! This home was recently fully renovated and offers a fully enclosed yard, two patios, one car garage, in-unit washer and dryer, gas stove, a brand new renovation, a one-car garage, an abundance of street parking, and it is walking distance to La Verne University. The tenant will be the first to experience this home, following its recent renovation. Move-in to occur May 20th-June 1st. Video tour of the interior available. Note, the actual unit is on C street with an address of 2640 C Street, La Verne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 7th Street have any available units?
2008 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2008 7th Street have?
Some of 2008 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2008 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2008 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2008 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2008 7th Street offers parking.
Does 2008 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2008 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2008 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2008 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

