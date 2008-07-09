2008 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to live in this 2006 build cottage with fully closed in yard. Fantastic location! This home was recently fully renovated and offers a fully enclosed yard, two patios, one car garage, in-unit washer and dryer, gas stove, a brand new renovation, a one-car garage, an abundance of street parking, and it is walking distance to La Verne University. The tenant will be the first to experience this home, following its recent renovation. Move-in to occur May 20th-June 1st. Video tour of the interior available. Note, the actual unit is on C street with an address of 2640 C Street, La Verne.