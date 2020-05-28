1945 Valentine Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Welcome to Oakgrove Walk a sought after gated community in La Verne.

This beautiful home located next to a heritage oak tree features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. This is a bright and contemporary unit which was bought as a new construction and upgrades such as cabinets, bath flooring and tiling, additional storage in laundry room, garage closets, backyard turf, and blinds installed among other things.



All Bedrooms are upstairs though the den downstairs could be converted to a fourth bedroom. The spacious master suite has a master bath with all the amenities including dual sinks, shower, and large walk-in closet with organizers. Additional full bath upstairs has easy access from both bedrooms (jack-and-jill) . The kitchen features upgraded brown cabinets and light counter tops plus energy efficient appliances. This unit offers many energy efficient features to increase comfort and reduce energy costs, including solar (owned), dual pane windows and a tankless water heater.

This unit is conveniently located with a short walk to Stater Brothers, In-N-Out Burger and more - is also within walking distance of City and Community Center, award-winning Schools including Bonita High School and University of La Verne. It is very close to three major Colleges - Mount Sac, Cal Poly Pomona and Citrus College (about a 10 minute drive).

This home is a single family detached condo.

***Lot sizes reflect actual yard size not actual lot size.