1945 Valentine Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:44 PM

1945 Valentine Circle

1945 Valentine Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Valentine Cir, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to Oakgrove Walk a sought after gated community in La Verne.
This beautiful home located next to a heritage oak tree features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. This is a bright and contemporary unit which was bought as a new construction and upgrades such as cabinets, bath flooring and tiling, additional storage in laundry room, garage closets, backyard turf, and blinds installed among other things.

All Bedrooms are upstairs though the den downstairs could be converted to a fourth bedroom. The spacious master suite has a master bath with all the amenities including dual sinks, shower, and large walk-in closet with organizers. Additional full bath upstairs has easy access from both bedrooms (jack-and-jill) . The kitchen features upgraded brown cabinets and light counter tops plus energy efficient appliances. This unit offers many energy efficient features to increase comfort and reduce energy costs, including solar (owned), dual pane windows and a tankless water heater.
This unit is conveniently located with a short walk to Stater Brothers, In-N-Out Burger and more - is also within walking distance of City and Community Center, award-winning Schools including Bonita High School and University of La Verne. It is very close to three major Colleges - Mount Sac, Cal Poly Pomona and Citrus College (about a 10 minute drive).
This home is a single family detached condo.
***Lot sizes reflect actual yard size not actual lot size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Valentine Circle have any available units?
1945 Valentine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1945 Valentine Circle have?
Some of 1945 Valentine Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Valentine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Valentine Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Valentine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Valentine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Valentine Circle does offer parking.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Valentine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle have a pool?
No, 1945 Valentine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle have accessible units?
No, 1945 Valentine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Valentine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Valentine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Valentine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
