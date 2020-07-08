1201 Danton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 Car Garages with spacious RV parking! The sun fills the entire house, and the wooden floors in the living room and kitchen, as well as the carpet in the bedroom, provide you with a clean and comfortable home. with Formal Living Room and lovely, high vaulted ceilings and beautiful Fireplace. The Dining Room, which also offers High Vaulted Ceilings, has gorgeous French Doors leading to the Large Back Yard.Master bedroom has walk-in closet.The Master Bedroom features Plantation Shutters, an adjacent/relaxing Sun Room, an En Suite Bath with Ceramic Tile flooring and walk-in closet. There are 2 additional Bedrooms with mirrored closets, and plantation shutters. This home features Crown Molding and Baseboards throughout. Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. You can see the backyard during your meal. The entire backyard offers wide views and has a covered terrace. You can barbecue in the backyard, chat with friends and enjoy a wonderful leisure time. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful cabinets, granite countertenors and oversize lockers for more space. Ten minutes drive to Vons, Start Brothers, ALDI, as well as nearby banks, restaurants and gas stations. Can reach school in five minutes.