La Verne, CA
1201 Danton Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

1201 Danton Street

1201 Danton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Danton Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Northwest La Verne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Car Garages with spacious RV parking! The sun fills the entire house, and the wooden floors in the living room and kitchen, as well as the carpet in the bedroom, provide you with a clean and comfortable home. with Formal Living Room and lovely, high vaulted ceilings and beautiful Fireplace. The Dining Room, which also offers High Vaulted Ceilings, has gorgeous French Doors leading to the Large Back Yard.Master bedroom has walk-in closet.The Master Bedroom features Plantation Shutters, an adjacent/relaxing Sun Room, an En Suite Bath with Ceramic Tile flooring and walk-in closet. There are 2 additional Bedrooms with mirrored closets, and plantation shutters. This home features Crown Molding and Baseboards throughout. Recessed Lighting and Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. You can see the backyard during your meal. The entire backyard offers wide views and has a covered terrace. You can barbecue in the backyard, chat with friends and enjoy a wonderful leisure time. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful cabinets, granite countertenors and oversize lockers for more space. Ten minutes drive to Vons, Start Brothers, ALDI, as well as nearby banks, restaurants and gas stations. Can reach school in five minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Danton Street have any available units?
1201 Danton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1201 Danton Street have?
Some of 1201 Danton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Danton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Danton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Danton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Danton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1201 Danton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Danton Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Danton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Danton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Danton Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Danton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Danton Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Danton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Danton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Danton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Danton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Danton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

