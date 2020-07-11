All apartments in La Riviera
9282 Corinthian Circle

9282 Corinthian Cir · (916) 800-7877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9282 Corinthian Cir, La Riviera, CA 95826
La Riviera

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with new paint and carpet throughout! Corner lot in wonderful Rosemont neighborhood near La Riviera. Very clean! Walking distance to light rail station. 2 car garage. Separate and spacious dining room. Fireplace in living room is for decorative use only. Nice covered patio with small yard that is neatly landscaped. Waiting for you to make it home!

***Tenant pays flat fee of $125 per month for Water, Sewer, and Garbage***

***Sorry, no pets***

***No smoking in or on the property***

Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit Rent916.com or call (916) 452-6000. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have any available units?
9282 Corinthian Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9282 Corinthian Circle have?
Some of 9282 Corinthian Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9282 Corinthian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9282 Corinthian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9282 Corinthian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Riviera.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9282 Corinthian Circle offers parking.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have a pool?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have accessible units?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9282 Corinthian Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9282 Corinthian Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
