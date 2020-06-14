Apartment List
216 Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Presa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.

La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
$
Otay Ranch
13 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
College East
1 Unit Available
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
Otay Ranch Village
7 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
$
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
$
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
$
Sunbowl
10 Units Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

College East
1 Unit Available
6250 Pontiac Street
6250 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
6250 Pontiac Street Available 08/01/20 August 1st 2020 Lease - SDSU HOUSING - 4 Bedroom / 2 bath - 4 BEDROOMS.

College East
1 Unit Available
6328 Mesita Dr.
6328 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU.

Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
1665 La Corta Street
1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Presa, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Presa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

