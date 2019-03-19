All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4

9270 Amys Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9270 Amys Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hi my name is marcus Im 48 years old and is looking for a reasonable place I can afford Im interested in a 1 bedroom or a studio type its only me. Can you help me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have any available units?
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 offer parking?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not offer parking.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have a pool?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have accessible units?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College