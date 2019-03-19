Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4
9270 Amys Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9270 Amys Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hi my name is marcus Im 48 years old and is looking for a reasonable place I can afford Im interested in a 1 bedroom or a studio type its only me. Can you help me.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have any available units?
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Presa, CA
.
Is 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 currently offering any rent specials?
9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 pet-friendly?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Presa
.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 offer parking?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not offer parking.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have a pool?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have a pool.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have accessible units?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9270 amys 9270 Amys St. 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
