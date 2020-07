Amenities

8817 Greenridge Ave. Spring Valley, CA. 91977 - 8817 Greenridge is located in Spring Valley, close to I-125. This home features; 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and a nice private yard for your enjoyment. New flooring, and fresh paint throughout. The owner doesn't want any pets. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($1995.00). If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam or Larry @ 858-231-0004.



