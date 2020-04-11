All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 715 PECOS ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
715 PECOS ST.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

715 PECOS ST.

715 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 Pecos Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD AND BONUS ROOM IN SPRING VALLEY - $1750 RENT / $1750 DEPOSIT ***ASK ABOUT $200 MOVE-IN SPECIAL OF 1ST MONTHS RENT**

CALL OLIVER AT 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR SHOWING

2 BEDROOM /1.5 BATH HOME WITH BONUS ROOM AND GATED YARD AND 4 PARKING SPACES.THIS IS A NEWLEY PAINTED, NEWER APPLIANCES, (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator) LARGE LIVING AREA, DINING ROOM, & KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. THERE IS A BONUS ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO OUTSIDE..
THE STAIRS AND 2 BEDROOMS HAVE NEW CARPET. THE MASTER IS LARGE AND HAS CUSTOM SKYLIGHTS. THE 2 UPPER FLOOR BATHS ARE LARGE AND VERY CLEAN.

HOUSE IS CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING, GREAT PLACES TO EAT, FREEWAY CLOSE TO THE 125, 905, AND 94 EAST AND WEST. SHOPPING CENTERS AND GOOD SCHOOLS ARE NEAR.

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE5683539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 PECOS ST. have any available units?
715 PECOS ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 715 PECOS ST. have?
Some of 715 PECOS ST.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 PECOS ST. currently offering any rent specials?
715 PECOS ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 PECOS ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 PECOS ST. is pet friendly.
Does 715 PECOS ST. offer parking?
Yes, 715 PECOS ST. offers parking.
Does 715 PECOS ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 PECOS ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 PECOS ST. have a pool?
No, 715 PECOS ST. does not have a pool.
Does 715 PECOS ST. have accessible units?
No, 715 PECOS ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 715 PECOS ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 PECOS ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 PECOS ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 PECOS ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-DryersLa Presa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Presa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College