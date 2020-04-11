715 PECOS ST.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD AND BONUS ROOM IN SPRING VALLEY - $1750 RENT / $1750 DEPOSIT ***ASK ABOUT $200 MOVE-IN SPECIAL OF 1ST MONTHS RENT**



CALL OLIVER AT 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR SHOWING



2 BEDROOM /1.5 BATH HOME WITH BONUS ROOM AND GATED YARD AND 4 PARKING SPACES.THIS IS A NEWLEY PAINTED, NEWER APPLIANCES, (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator) LARGE LIVING AREA, DINING ROOM, & KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. THERE IS A BONUS ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO OUTSIDE..

THE STAIRS AND 2 BEDROOMS HAVE NEW CARPET. THE MASTER IS LARGE AND HAS CUSTOM SKYLIGHTS. THE 2 UPPER FLOOR BATHS ARE LARGE AND VERY CLEAN.



HOUSE IS CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING, GREAT PLACES TO EAT, FREEWAY CLOSE TO THE 125, 905, AND 94 EAST AND WEST. SHOPPING CENTERS AND GOOD SCHOOLS ARE NEAR.



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Joshua today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



(RLNE5683539)