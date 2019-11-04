All apartments in La Presa
/
La Presa, CA
/
1505 Folkestone Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

1505 Folkestone Street

1505 Folkestone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Folkestone Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated and updated large corner lot single story home ready for immediate occupancy! This home features many desired elements: wood flooring in living room, kitchen, dining room; farm sink in kitchen along with 6 burner stove, stainless steel refrigerator, & quartz counter tops. Ceiling fans in dining rm, master bdrm, back bdrm & mirrored closed doors in all brs. Solid covered patio. Two backyard sheds. RV parking & hookups. Double paned windows. New fence. Wonderful home to experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Folkestone Street have any available units?
1505 Folkestone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1505 Folkestone Street have?
Some of 1505 Folkestone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Folkestone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Folkestone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Folkestone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Folkestone Street offers parking.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street have a pool?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Folkestone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Folkestone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
