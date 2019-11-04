1505 Folkestone Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and updated large corner lot single story home ready for immediate occupancy! This home features many desired elements: wood flooring in living room, kitchen, dining room; farm sink in kitchen along with 6 burner stove, stainless steel refrigerator, & quartz counter tops. Ceiling fans in dining rm, master bdrm, back bdrm & mirrored closed doors in all brs. Solid covered patio. Two backyard sheds. RV parking & hookups. Double paned windows. New fence. Wonderful home to experience!