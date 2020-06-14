Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM

254 Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA with garage

La Palma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1450 sqft
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5321 Bishop St, CA, #A
5321 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedroom Cypress Apartment For Rent! - Very spacious two bedroom apartment for rent in Cypress. Great freeway access to multiple freeways, located near city parks and multiple high schools.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13134 Rose Street
13134 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1590 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With large family room. 1,590 SF of living area plus 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1733 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of La Palma
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Stanton
2 Units Available
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1501 S Pacific Drive
1501 Pacific Drive, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1309 sqft
Fantastic single story home in Sunny Hills High School district! This 4bd/2ba home sits on a spacious 7300sf corner lot with lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of
City Guide for La Palma, CA

To avoid annexation by the neighboring city of Buena Park in 1955, local dairy farmers incorporated their area as Dairyland. That moniker stuck until cow pastures gave way to suburban plots. In 1965, residents voted to change their city name to La Palma.

Don't tell anyone that La Palma lies only 15 minutes from Disneyland, or that on most weekends and summer, you'll be putting up visitors who want to use your place as a base for the Happiest Place on Earth. Tell them instead that the city is a pleasant suburb of Los Angeles, located in northern Orange County, with parks, schools, and access to a major freeway. Then people will come to see you, maybe only once in a while. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in La Palma, CA

La Palma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

