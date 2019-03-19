8582 Santa Margarita

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

La Palma 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath, single story townhouse is an end unit, corner lot, in a prime location! Walk into a nice sized living room with fireplace, attached dining area, and kitchen. Through the hallway are two bedrooms, both with mirrored closet doors. The Master bedroom has a private sink and additional access to the bathroom. Carpeting and wooden shutters throughout the house. The sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead to a fenced patio, perfect for entertaining and relaxing! You can access the large, two car garage from the patio, as well! The Association offers two pools and a clubhouse, for your enjoyment and the grounds are nicely landscaped. Walking distance to Kennedy High School and Arnold Park. Call to see it today!