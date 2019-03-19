All apartments in La Palma
8582 Santa Margarita

8582 Santa Margarita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8582 Santa Margarita Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
La Palma 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath, single story townhouse is an end unit, corner lot, in a prime location! Walk into a nice sized living room with fireplace, attached dining area, and kitchen. Through the hallway are two bedrooms, both with mirrored closet doors. The Master bedroom has a private sink and additional access to the bathroom. Carpeting and wooden shutters throughout the house. The sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead to a fenced patio, perfect for entertaining and relaxing! You can access the large, two car garage from the patio, as well! The Association offers two pools and a clubhouse, for your enjoyment and the grounds are nicely landscaped. Walking distance to Kennedy High School and Arnold Park. Call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 Santa Margarita have any available units?
8582 Santa Margarita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 8582 Santa Margarita have?
Some of 8582 Santa Margarita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8582 Santa Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
8582 Santa Margarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 Santa Margarita pet-friendly?
No, 8582 Santa Margarita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita offer parking?
Yes, 8582 Santa Margarita offers parking.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8582 Santa Margarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita have a pool?
Yes, 8582 Santa Margarita has a pool.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita have accessible units?
No, 8582 Santa Margarita does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8582 Santa Margarita has units with dishwashers.
Does 8582 Santa Margarita have units with air conditioning?
No, 8582 Santa Margarita does not have units with air conditioning.
