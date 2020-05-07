All apartments in La Palma
Home
/
La Palma, CA
/
4762 Elben
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

4762 Elben

4762 Elben Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4762 Elben Drive, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom, Single Story La Palma Home For Rent! - Lovely La Palma home ready for move in! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with lots of space located in a fantastic neighborhood! Quiet, safe, and waiting for you to come check it out!

Features:

-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1408 Square feet of living space
-2 car roll up garage with automatic door opener
-Brand new central AC and heating system
-Brand new interior paint
-Brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout living room, kitchen, hallway
-Brand new window coverings
-Beautiful stone fire place
-Spacious living room
-Large master bedroom with walk in closet
-Dishwasher, Range oven/stove, and over the stove microwave included
-Nice backyard with covered patio and fruit trees
-Automatic sprinkler system

* Gardener included in the rent
* One small dog okay

If you would like to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

(RLNE5742251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 Elben have any available units?
4762 Elben doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 4762 Elben have?
Some of 4762 Elben's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 Elben currently offering any rent specials?
4762 Elben is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 Elben pet-friendly?
Yes, 4762 Elben is pet friendly.
Does 4762 Elben offer parking?
Yes, 4762 Elben offers parking.
Does 4762 Elben have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4762 Elben does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 Elben have a pool?
No, 4762 Elben does not have a pool.
Does 4762 Elben have accessible units?
No, 4762 Elben does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 Elben have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 Elben has units with dishwashers.
Does 4762 Elben have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4762 Elben has units with air conditioning.

