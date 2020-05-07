4762 Elben

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom, Single Story La Palma Home For Rent! - Lovely La Palma home ready for move in! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with lots of space located in a fantastic neighborhood! Quiet, safe, and waiting for you to come check it out!



Features:



-3 Bedrooms

-2 Bathrooms

-1408 Square feet of living space

-2 car roll up garage with automatic door opener

-Brand new central AC and heating system

-Brand new interior paint

-Brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout living room, kitchen, hallway

-Brand new window coverings

-Beautiful stone fire place

-Spacious living room

-Large master bedroom with walk in closet

-Dishwasher, Range oven/stove, and over the stove microwave included

-Nice backyard with covered patio and fruit trees

-Automatic sprinkler system



* Gardener included in the rent

* One small dog okay



If you would like to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



