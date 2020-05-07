4762 Elben

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom, Single Story La Palma Home For Rent! - Lovely La Palma home ready for move in! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with lots of space located in a fantastic neighborhood! Quiet, safe, and waiting for you to come check it out!
Features:
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1408 Square feet of living space
-2 car roll up garage with automatic door opener
-Brand new central AC and heating system
-Brand new interior paint
-Brand new vinyl wood flooring throughout living room, kitchen, hallway
-Brand new window coverings
-Beautiful stone fire place
-Spacious living room
-Large master bedroom with walk in closet
-Dishwasher, Range oven/stove, and over the stove microwave included
-Nice backyard with covered patio and fruit trees
-Automatic sprinkler system
* Gardener included in the rent
* One small dog okay
If you would like to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
(RLNE5742251)