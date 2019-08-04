16521 Greystone Drive

Amenities

""""LOCATION""" """LOCATION""" 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1234 s.f. 2 story unit located in quite area. This open floor plan is an end unit, and provides ultimate privacy, it offers a spacious granite gourmet kitchen counters, brand new appliances which include a range, microwave and a fabulous counter to celing garden window. One Bedroom downstairs with full bath and 2 bedroom upstaris with Jack and Jill Bathroom. Laminate flooring, barber carpets, patio off living room, A/C large kitchen pantry and a 2 car attached garage also accentuate this beautiful home. Community Pool and Spa. Near the La mirada Regional Park, La Mirada Golf Course, Westridge Gof Course and restaurants. """""READY TOMOVE IN"""""