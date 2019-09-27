16006 Promontory Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna

A BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH is nestled in the upscale Hillsborough community in a corner lot with the beautiful panorama city view. the entrance area offered high vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and a cozy family room with a fire place. spacious and bright Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private balcony offered panoramic city light view, private patio and Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and recreation facility such as fitness center and golf course. The upscale Heights community has a pool, spa and picnic area with playground.