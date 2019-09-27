All apartments in La Mirada
16006 Promontory Place

16006 Promontory Place · No Longer Available
Location

16006 Promontory Place, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
A BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH is nestled in the upscale Hillsborough community in a corner lot with the beautiful panorama city view. the entrance area offered high vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and a cozy family room with a fire place. spacious and bright Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private balcony offered panoramic city light view, private patio and Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and recreation facility such as fitness center and golf course. The upscale Heights community has a pool, spa and picnic area with playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16006 Promontory Place have any available units?
16006 Promontory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 16006 Promontory Place have?
Some of 16006 Promontory Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16006 Promontory Place currently offering any rent specials?
16006 Promontory Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16006 Promontory Place pet-friendly?
No, 16006 Promontory Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 16006 Promontory Place offer parking?
Yes, 16006 Promontory Place offers parking.
Does 16006 Promontory Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16006 Promontory Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16006 Promontory Place have a pool?
Yes, 16006 Promontory Place has a pool.
Does 16006 Promontory Place have accessible units?
No, 16006 Promontory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16006 Promontory Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16006 Promontory Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16006 Promontory Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16006 Promontory Place does not have units with air conditioning.

