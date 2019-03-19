All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15124 Ocaso Avenue

15124 Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15124 Ocaso Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Gated Community 3 Bedroom Plus Office or Storage Room(no Permit) Hardwood Floor In Kitchen.
2 Car Garage Attached With Extra Storage Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have any available units?
15124 Ocaso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 15124 Ocaso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15124 Ocaso Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15124 Ocaso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15124 Ocaso Avenue offers parking.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have a pool?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15124 Ocaso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15124 Ocaso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
