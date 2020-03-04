15108 Campillos Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms single story house located in the most desirable area in La Mirada. This wonderful home features high ceilings, recessed lightnings, living room with a fireplace, laminated wooden floors, dual pane windows, gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Nice large backyard and two car attached garage with direct access. Close to shopping centers, markets, restaurants, banks, library, theater, park and golf course.