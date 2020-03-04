All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
15108 Campillos Road
15108 Campillos Road

15108 Campillos Road · No Longer Available
La Mirada
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

15108 Campillos Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms single story house located in the most desirable area in La Mirada. This wonderful home features high ceilings, recessed lightnings, living room with a fireplace, laminated wooden floors, dual pane windows, gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Nice large backyard and two car attached garage with direct access. Close to shopping centers, markets, restaurants, banks, library, theater, park and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15108 Campillos Road have any available units?
15108 Campillos Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15108 Campillos Road have?
Some of 15108 Campillos Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15108 Campillos Road currently offering any rent specials?
15108 Campillos Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15108 Campillos Road pet-friendly?
No, 15108 Campillos Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15108 Campillos Road offer parking?
Yes, 15108 Campillos Road offers parking.
Does 15108 Campillos Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15108 Campillos Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15108 Campillos Road have a pool?
No, 15108 Campillos Road does not have a pool.
Does 15108 Campillos Road have accessible units?
No, 15108 Campillos Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15108 Campillos Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15108 Campillos Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15108 Campillos Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15108 Campillos Road does not have units with air conditioning.
