14321 Bora Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

14321 Bora Drive

14321 Bora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14321 Bora Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, SUPER CLEAN HOME WITH NEW WINDOWS AND ROOF. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. BIG BACK YARD. OWNER PAYS FOR THE GARDENER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14321 Bora Drive have any available units?
14321 Bora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14321 Bora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14321 Bora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14321 Bora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14321 Bora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14321 Bora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14321 Bora Drive offers parking.
Does 14321 Bora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14321 Bora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14321 Bora Drive have a pool?
No, 14321 Bora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14321 Bora Drive have accessible units?
No, 14321 Bora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14321 Bora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14321 Bora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14321 Bora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14321 Bora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
