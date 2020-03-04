All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 13420 Fontwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
13420 Fontwell Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

13420 Fontwell Court

13420 Fontwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13420 Fontwell Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Lovely home in the highly desirable Hillsborough community known as The Glen. This home has direct access into the living area from the garage. Enter the home to find a lovely living room with a lofty cathedral ceiling. Laminated wood floor throughout the home. Kitchen opens up to the living room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Upstairs loft can be used as a 2nd bedroom with a extra specious storage space. High lattice windows allow plenty of natural light, making the home bright and airy. Well-landscaped, treelined walkway leads to the home. Community has an abundance of guest parking spaces to allow easy entertaining. Large swimming pool and jacuzzi area and a second jacuzzi in another location. Close in proximity to plenty of dining options and shopping, including Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13420 Fontwell Court have any available units?
13420 Fontwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13420 Fontwell Court have?
Some of 13420 Fontwell Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13420 Fontwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
13420 Fontwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13420 Fontwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 13420 Fontwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 13420 Fontwell Court offers parking.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13420 Fontwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court have a pool?
Yes, 13420 Fontwell Court has a pool.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court have accessible units?
No, 13420 Fontwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13420 Fontwell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13420 Fontwell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13420 Fontwell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles