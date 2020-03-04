13420 Fontwell Court

Amenities
Lovely home in the highly desirable Hillsborough community known as The Glen. This home has direct access into the living area from the garage. Enter the home to find a lovely living room with a lofty cathedral ceiling. Laminated wood floor throughout the home. Kitchen opens up to the living room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Upstairs loft can be used as a 2nd bedroom with a extra specious storage space. High lattice windows allow plenty of natural light, making the home bright and airy. Well-landscaped, treelined walkway leads to the home. Community has an abundance of guest parking spaces to allow easy entertaining. Large swimming pool and jacuzzi area and a second jacuzzi in another location. Close in proximity to plenty of dining options and shopping, including Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Lowe’s.