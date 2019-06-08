9297 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool

This spacious fully furnished unit is right in the heart of Pacific Beach, literally steps away to the beach. Pacific Beach is close to all nightlife, restaurants, shopping and the beach. The San Diego Zoo, Sea World, Mission beach & La Jolla are only a couple of minutes away.



Complex features a heated pool and you will have your assigned parking spot Walk to all the fun of the beach community. Enjoy the best living on the beach in this immaculate well-appointed unit. The comfortable atmosphere in the living room and bedrooms will certainly keep you relaxed after a long day at the beach. Ready now!



With three miles of boardwalk and a lively atmosphere, P.B. (as the locals call it) is a great place to find fun in the sun, and pleasures after dark. From funky beach bars and taco stands that welcome sandy toes, to sleek modern hotels, sultry night clubs and fine dining establishments, Pacific Beach offers a variety of things to do beyond the miles of sandy beaches.



What to Love:



1. Breakfast at Konos Cafe at the end of Garnet Ave. for good food, large portions and local vibe.

2. Fishing on Crystal Pier - bring your own tackle, bait and a fishing license and drop a line.

3. Watching the sun set into the Pacific Ocean.