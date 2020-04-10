All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
5749 EVENING CANYON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5749 EVENING CANYON Drive

5749 Evening Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5749 Evening Canyon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home located in an exclusive neighborhood high up in the hills of La Canada Flintridge. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has stunning views of the canyon and direct access to a hiking trail. Situated on a cul-de-sac street and combined with a beautifully landscaped backyard, this property offers lots of privacy. It also has a two-car garage. This home offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a Samsung refrigerator, and a washer & dryer. There is a large living room with a fireplace as well as a large dining room with a fireplace. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. The first level has been renovated with engineered hardwood flooring. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Each bedroom opens onto a very large balcony providing each room with amazing views of the lush landscape. Located in the La Canada Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have any available units?
5749 EVENING CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have?
Some of 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5749 EVENING CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5749 EVENING CANYON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
