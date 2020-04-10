5749 EVENING CANYON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home located in an exclusive neighborhood high up in the hills of La Canada Flintridge. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has stunning views of the canyon and direct access to a hiking trail. Situated on a cul-de-sac street and combined with a beautifully landscaped backyard, this property offers lots of privacy. It also has a two-car garage. This home offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a Samsung refrigerator, and a washer & dryer. There is a large living room with a fireplace as well as a large dining room with a fireplace. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. The first level has been renovated with engineered hardwood flooring. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Each bedroom opens onto a very large balcony providing each room with amazing views of the lush landscape. Located in the La Canada Unified School District.