540 Haverstock Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful two story gated estate at the top of on its own private cul-de-sac in the hills of La Canada with amazing views of the city and its mountains. Very private property. Has a huge green house that you use for many different fruits or vegetables. Has a large pool and play court. Backyard is spacious and great for hosting events or entertaining. Within 10 minutes of La Canada high school, a Blue Ribbon awarded school. Location is prime for executives and the entertainment industry to relax and unwind. Just renovated and ready for move in. A great home to raise a family in with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Very spacious master bedroom with ceiling to floor windows with views of the entire city, along with a large walk-in bathroom.



(RLNE5198191)