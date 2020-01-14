All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 540 Haverstock Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
540 Haverstock Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

540 Haverstock Rd

540 Haverstock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

540 Haverstock Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two story gated estate at the top of on its own private cul-de-sac in the hills of La Canada with amazing views of the city and its mountains. Very private property. Has a huge green house that you use for many different fruits or vegetables. Has a large pool and play court. Backyard is spacious and great for hosting events or entertaining. Within 10 minutes of La Canada high school, a Blue Ribbon awarded school. Location is prime for executives and the entertainment industry to relax and unwind. Just renovated and ready for move in. A great home to raise a family in with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Very spacious master bedroom with ceiling to floor windows with views of the entire city, along with a large walk-in bathroom.

(RLNE5198191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Haverstock Rd have any available units?
540 Haverstock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 540 Haverstock Rd have?
Some of 540 Haverstock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Haverstock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
540 Haverstock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Haverstock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 540 Haverstock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 540 Haverstock Rd offers parking.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Haverstock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd have a pool?
Yes, 540 Haverstock Rd has a pool.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd have accessible units?
No, 540 Haverstock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Haverstock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Haverstock Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 540 Haverstock Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts