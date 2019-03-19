All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
4455 Rockland Place

4455 Rockland Place · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Rockland Place, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Renovated to perfection townhome located at the top of the complex in a gated complex on a quiet street in La Canada. The complex is conveniently located near La Canada Plaza on Foothill Blvd close to /restaurants/freeways and schools. This spacious multi level unit features two car direct access attached garage with separate storage and laundry areas. First level features open concept living room with fireplace, dining area and large outdoor patio with the mountain and tree top views. Renovated kitchen offers new cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances and cozy breakfast area. Guest bathroom is located on the main level. Upstairs features three bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet and two remodeled bathrooms. Additional features include newer engineered wood flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. The complex has ample guest parking, new exterior paint and roof, and a lovely spa/barbecue area. HOA fees include water, trash, sewer, gardening and EQ insurance paid by the owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Rockland Place have any available units?
4455 Rockland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4455 Rockland Place have?
Some of 4455 Rockland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Rockland Place currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Rockland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Rockland Place pet-friendly?
No, 4455 Rockland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4455 Rockland Place offer parking?
Yes, 4455 Rockland Place offers parking.
Does 4455 Rockland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 Rockland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Rockland Place have a pool?
Yes, 4455 Rockland Place has a pool.
Does 4455 Rockland Place have accessible units?
No, 4455 Rockland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Rockland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 Rockland Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4455 Rockland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4455 Rockland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
