4455 Rockland Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Renovated to perfection townhome located at the top of the complex in a gated complex on a quiet street in La Canada. The complex is conveniently located near La Canada Plaza on Foothill Blvd close to /restaurants/freeways and schools. This spacious multi level unit features two car direct access attached garage with separate storage and laundry areas. First level features open concept living room with fireplace, dining area and large outdoor patio with the mountain and tree top views. Renovated kitchen offers new cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances and cozy breakfast area. Guest bathroom is located on the main level. Upstairs features three bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet and two remodeled bathrooms. Additional features include newer engineered wood flooring on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. The complex has ample guest parking, new exterior paint and roof, and a lovely spa/barbecue area. HOA fees include water, trash, sewer, gardening and EQ insurance paid by the owners.