Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
3845 Hampstead Rd. Guest house
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3845 Hampstead Rd. Guest house

3845 Hampstead Road · (818) 249-7368
Location

3845 Hampstead Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3845 Hampstead Rd. Guest house · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
La Canada Guest House - Separate Private Guest house offering Social Separation during COVID-9. Ideal for one person for special distancing. Private entrance. The rental rate INCLUDES all utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, gardening and pool service) This private entrance 2-story house which is part of a two acre property with commanding views of the San Gabriel Valley and Angeles National Forest. Guest house is located in La Canada Flintridge area and has a pool and patio with weekly pool service and custom wrought iron patio furniture at 3 locations in large yard. Beautiful wrought iron entrance gate to private driveway with electronic gate remote and separate ADT alarm available to tenant. Wrought iron fence also surrounds entire property for security. Location has always been the first comment by real estate professionals. There is a spacious living area on the First Floor which has one of two bathrooms with large screen Sony TV, large beige ultra-suede sectional, seven mahogany storage units throughout for ample storage. There is also private washer/dryer on the ground floor. That first floor measures approx 750-800 sq.ft. There is also a stainless steel complete kitchenette on the First Floor. The Second floor is accessible by winding staircase. The bedroom/study is located upstairs with a spectacular view plus the second bathroom. The second floor also measures 750-800 sq. ft. plus. Private thermostat controls central heating and air conditioning unit. The first floor is spacious and has been used for a fold-out bed for temporary visitors. This is a must see. Extremely quiet, private upscale neighborhood. Minutes from JPL, Pasadena, Cal Tech, Glendale, Burbank, Downtown LA, etc. High speed internet (Spectrum) available for Spectrum's monthly plans. It is another world from the city up here. Please contact us by e-mail or by phone. Looking forward to finding the right tenant who loves it as much as we do.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

