2040 Hilldale Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 La Cañada Flintridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
La Canada Schools!! Move in Ready!! Remodeled'' Mid-Century 4 bedrooms 2 baths home with beautiful mountain views.Close to shops, groceries, restaurants. High ceiling living room with over-sized windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
