All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 2040 Hilldale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
2040 Hilldale Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

2040 Hilldale Drive

2040 Hilldale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2040 Hilldale Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
La Canada Schools!! Move in Ready!! Remodeled'' Mid-Century 4 bedrooms 2 baths home with beautiful mountain views.Close to shops, groceries, restaurants. High ceiling living room with over-sized windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have any available units?
2040 Hilldale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 2040 Hilldale Drive have?
Some of 2040 Hilldale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Hilldale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Hilldale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Hilldale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Hilldale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Hilldale Drive offers parking.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Hilldale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have a pool?
No, 2040 Hilldale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2040 Hilldale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Hilldale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Hilldale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Hilldale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts