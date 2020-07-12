Apartment List
/
CA
/
jurupa valley
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

227 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jurupa Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale Acres
6888 Ripple Court
6888 Ripple Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3105 sqft
6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7372 Mission Boulevard - 102
7372 Mission Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$2,495
1000 sqft
New construction with modern look building in growing community. (1) Units available for lease #102. Rent is $2,495/month per unit plus $100/month for CAM maintenance. Each unit is 1,000 square feet and comes with assigned parking for staff.

1 of 35

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9125 Bellegrave Avenue
9125 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2195 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Brand new Home! Small Gated Community. 5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access and 3 additional guest parking spaces provided for each unit. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Cambria Drive
5650 Cambria Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3245 sqft
This beautiful home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and formal dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens, custom tile flooring, wood shutters throughout entire home, and one

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June/July Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3715 sqft
This beautiful house is in the prestigious area of Eastvale it features 5 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, living room, dinning room, laundry room and 3 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southridge Village
11471 Leatherleaf Rd
11471 Leatherleaf Road, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2415 sqft
Four Bedroom/Three Bathroom Fontana House Near Catawba Park - TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6405 Caxton Street
6405 Caxton Street, Eastvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2406 sqft
Rarely found beautiful single story home in Eastvale! Features 3 bedrooms and a bonus office room,2.5 baths. perfect layout. Upgraded wood laminated flooring whole house. Large living room and dining area is extremely bright and airy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7374 Wake Forest Drive
7374 Wake Forest Drive, Eastvale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME WITH 6 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH. TILE & WOOD FLOORING AND BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,565
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jurupa Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jurupa Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Jurupa Valley 1 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJurupa Valley 3 BedroomsJurupa Valley Apartments with Balcony
Jurupa Valley Apartments with GarageJurupa Valley Apartments with GymJurupa Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJurupa Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJurupa Valley Apartments with Parking
Jurupa Valley Apartments with PoolJurupa Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerJurupa Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsJurupa Valley Pet Friendly PlacesJurupa Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CADuarte, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine