Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

2898 Wildwind Dr.

2898 Wildwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2898 Wildwind Drive, Jamul, CA 92019
Jamul

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Available 07/25/19 Luxury & Peace. Includes utilities & maid service. - Property Id: 104710

Looking for luxury, peace, relaxation and nature? This beautiful 2BR / 2BA guest home with striking views, soothing breezes, and a gorgeous pool is for you!

Includes Utilities & Maid Service!

Located in quiet Rancho San Diego, this single story Mediterranean home has its' own entrance, a privacy gate and a large 2 car attached garage.

Inside this sparkling clean 1,200 sq. ft. home you'll find custom craftsmanship. There are two full suites, both have attractive private baths and cabinet laced walk-in closets. Spa-quality master suite has a luxury walk-in shower and flat screen TV. 2nd suite is opened to the home and can serve as a family room, office or bedroom and gains privacy via soundproofing theater curtains.

Close to everything San Diego offers; away from crowds and noise:
- Nature preserve, hiking and biking right out your back gate.
- Restaurants, shopping, golf, park and movies (5 min.).
- Downtown, airport, beaches (20 min.)

Furnished: $4,250/mo.
Security Dep. $4,000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104710
Property Id 104710

(RLNE4762406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have any available units?
2898 Wildwind Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jamul, CA.
What amenities does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have?
Some of 2898 Wildwind Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2898 Wildwind Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2898 Wildwind Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2898 Wildwind Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2898 Wildwind Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2898 Wildwind Dr. offers parking.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2898 Wildwind Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2898 Wildwind Dr. has a pool.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2898 Wildwind Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2898 Wildwind Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2898 Wildwind Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2898 Wildwind Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
