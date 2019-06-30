2898 Wildwind Dr.

Amenities

Available 07/25/19 Luxury & Peace. Includes utilities & maid service. - Property Id: 104710



Looking for luxury, peace, relaxation and nature? This beautiful 2BR / 2BA guest home with striking views, soothing breezes, and a gorgeous pool is for you!



Includes Utilities & Maid Service!



Located in quiet Rancho San Diego, this single story Mediterranean home has its' own entrance, a privacy gate and a large 2 car attached garage.



Inside this sparkling clean 1,200 sq. ft. home you'll find custom craftsmanship. There are two full suites, both have attractive private baths and cabinet laced walk-in closets. Spa-quality master suite has a luxury walk-in shower and flat screen TV. 2nd suite is opened to the home and can serve as a family room, office or bedroom and gains privacy via soundproofing theater curtains.



Close to everything San Diego offers; away from crowds and noise:

- Nature preserve, hiking and biking right out your back gate.

- Restaurants, shopping, golf, park and movies (5 min.).

- Downtown, airport, beaches (20 min.)



Furnished: $4,250/mo.

Security Dep. $4,000

