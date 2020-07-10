/
291 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA with washer-dryer
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.
Desert Horizons
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
45878 Algonquin Circle
45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2399 sqft
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas.
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
44181 Yucca Drive
44181 Yucca Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2287 sqft
Colony Cove is a Wonderfully convenient location within Indian Wells.
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car
Desert Horizons
75780 Vista Del Rey
75780 Vista Del Rey, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2644 sqft
LEASED for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this
Desert Horizons
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2413 sqft
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
78975 Via Trieste
78975 Via Trieste, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2650 sqft
Available 10/15/20 Contemporary La Quinta Home away from Home - Property Id: 243147 Snow-birds, snow-birds, snow-birds! Cool and slickly appointed get-a-way nestled in the quiet & desirable Lake La Quinta HOA.
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
Oasis Country Club
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. It's been remodeled, has a private balcony deck with great views to the lake and the pool.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
51510 Avenida Obregon
51510 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1639 sqft
Great corner lot private pool home in La Quinta Cove. All top of the line finishes and custom made furniture. This home is turnkey furnished down to the silverware.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52575 Avenida Velasco
52575 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1403 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53325 Avenida Ramirez
53325 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1377 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking
74800 Sheryl Avenue
74800 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
817 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters.
Legacy Villas
77728 Tradition Drive
77728 Tradition Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1739 sqft
Daily and weekly rates only. no stays longer than 29 nights. Legacy Villa - La Quinta, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Twin Beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen.
78400 Via Caliente
78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3045 sqft
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home.
