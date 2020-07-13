109 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA with pool

/
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
46568 Arapahoe
46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
77341 Sky Mesa Lane
77341 Sky Messa Lane, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2587 sqft
This wonderful home sits on a spacious 12,000 sf lot with pretty views of the southern mountain tops. Mature landscaping with citrus trees and rose garden. Spacious patio with built in BBQ. Tropical pool and spa.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
75179 Kiowa Drive
75179 Kiowa Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2399 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the quiet community of Dorado Villas. Southern exposure with beautiful views of the mountains in the city of Indian Wells.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Desert Horizons
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45315 Vista Santa Rosa
45315 Vista Santa Rosa, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2208 sqft
This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45878 Algonquin Circle
45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2399 sqft
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
77114 Iroquois Drive
77114 Iroquois Drive, Indian Wells, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3242 sqft
Desert living at it's absolute best...Situated behind the highly desirable guard gated development of Indian Wells Country Club awaits spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains that can be enjoyed from the entire property.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
76850 Sandpiper Drive
76850 Sandpiper Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2250 sqft
Available May 1 to September 30 2019 $3000. Oct.1 to Dec.30 2019 $4000.( Rented Feb. March April 2020 $5500.) Available Jan. 1 2020 $5500. This remarkable seasonal rental is what you are looking for.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
44181 Yucca Drive
44181 Yucca Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2287 sqft
Colony Cove is a Wonderfully convenient location within Indian Wells.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
75480 Painted Desert Drive, 75480 Painted Desert Dr.
75480 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2217 sqft
We welcome you to enjoy this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, desert sanctuary, with a spacious kitchen, nestled in the heart of Indian Wells. The property will fulfill all of your living and relaxation needs.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Desert Horizons
75780 Vista Del Rey
75780 Vista Del Rey, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2644 sqft
LEASED for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Desert Horizons
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2413 sqft
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths.
Last updated July 13
$
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Oasis Country Club
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. It's been remodeled, has a private balcony deck with great views to the lake and the pool.
