Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3033 CIR N BEVERLY GLEN

3033 Circle Street · (818) 554-2199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3033 Circle Street, Imperial County, CA 92243

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,950

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4044 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to this stunning contemporary Mediterranean Villa. This recently renovated property comes fully Furnished and is the the epitome of California resort style living. The Home features 4,440 sq ft of living living space and is surrounded by a Beautiful Pool, Spa and gorgeous Waterfall. This gated and private Home also Features a grass area that is perfect for Entertainment with Gas Fire Pit, outdoor seating and cooking area. Inside you have a beautiful gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room, w/ vaulted ceilings, living room, and office (6th bedroom). Perfectly located just above and behind the Beverly Glen Shopping Center. Walk to great Restaurants, assorted Shops and locals Grocery Store. The property consists of 6 bedrooms, 2 downstairs and 4 upstairs. This is a must see property. Get ready to call it home. Short term avail, call for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

