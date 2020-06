Amenities

Escape to the mountains! Spectacular luxurious upgrgraded home for rent by the month $2995, or week for $995, or 3 days $495 in Idyllwild. The fenced in lot is 1.5 acres and located in a gated community of beautiful Stonewood Canyon. This is a special home that makes you feel at home with sweeping panaramic views to the west and north. This is more then a retreat - once here you want to read a book on the 1200 square foot deck, or warmup close to the fabulous fireplace.