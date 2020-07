Amenities

parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Renovated 2 bedroom! - Look no further for your beautiful 2 bed room in huntington park. the unit has been recently renovated with new floors and windows. The home does have yard space as well as a pool in the back for those warm summer days! This property is on a nice wide street that provides plenty of parking. The home does come with driveway parking as well.



Call Maricruz for an Appointment or any further questions (310) 946-7867



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5259796)