Huntington Park, CA
6346 Santa Fe Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

6346 Santa Fe Ave

6346 Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Santa Fe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
range
Welcome to Huntington Park a city in the Gateway Cities district of southeastern Los Angeles County, California. The city that rapidly expanding industries to the southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The stretch of Pacific Boulevard in downtown Huntington Park is a major commercial district which serving residents, as well as those of neighboring cities such as Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, and Downey. Around the corner from Home Depot and Staples, close to shopping and minutes to major Fwy 710,5,60 and 10. As with most of the other cities along the corridor stretching along the Los Angeles River to the south and southeast of downtown Los Angeles and Huntington Park is exclusive city to live. Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 3BR+1Bath apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.

(RLNE4745337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have any available units?
6346 Santa Fe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
What amenities does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have?
Some of 6346 Santa Fe Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Santa Fe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Santa Fe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Santa Fe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Santa Fe Ave offers parking.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have a pool?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have accessible units?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6346 Santa Fe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6346 Santa Fe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
