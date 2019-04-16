6346 Santa Fe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Huntington Park a city in the Gateway Cities district of southeastern Los Angeles County, California. The city that rapidly expanding industries to the southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The stretch of Pacific Boulevard in downtown Huntington Park is a major commercial district which serving residents, as well as those of neighboring cities such as Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, and Downey. Around the corner from Home Depot and Staples, close to shopping and minutes to major Fwy 710,5,60 and 10. As with most of the other cities along the corridor stretching along the Los Angeles River to the south and southeast of downtown Los Angeles and Huntington Park is exclusive city to live. Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 3BR+1Bath apartments will be your home and your sanctuary.



(RLNE4745337)