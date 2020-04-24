All apartments in Huntington Park
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5930 Seville Avenue - "D"

5930 Seville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Seville Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhouse - Huntington Park - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bathroom home for rent in Huntington Park! - New water resistant laminate flooring in living area and kitchen, central air and heating. - End unit only shares 1 common wall and has personal side gate, as well as access next to garage through alley

2 car attached garage with laundry hook up - water, trash, landscaping and pool included in HOA payment.
HOA payment already included in rent payment. Near pacific and slauson! Email for quickest response. Apply at www.elcaminopm.com under "featured listings."

For health and safety (COVID_19) reasons, we will not be conducting in person showings. We can either do a virtual tour, or you can request a 'self guided' tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

