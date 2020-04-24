5930 Seville Avenue - "D"

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse - Huntington Park - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bathroom home for rent in Huntington Park! - New water resistant laminate flooring in living area and kitchen, central air and heating. - End unit only shares 1 common wall and has personal side gate, as well as access next to garage through alley



2 car attached garage with laundry hook up - water, trash, landscaping and pool included in HOA payment.

HOA payment already included in rent payment. Near pacific and slauson! Email for quickest response. Apply at www.elcaminopm.com under "featured listings."



For health and safety (COVID_19) reasons, we will not be conducting in person showings. We can either do a virtual tour, or you can request a 'self guided' tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686749)