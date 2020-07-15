Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA with garages

Home Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
1803 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3741 Harvill Lane
3741 Harvill Lane, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
3741 Harvill Lane #4. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath top unit apartment. Offers a large on-site laundry facility, and central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint. New laminate hardwood flooring. 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Home Gardens
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Corona Hills
2260 Arabian Way
2260 Arabian Way, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1318 sqft
Nice Corner Lot, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 1318 Sq/Ft, Spacious living room with fireplace and volume ceilings. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths, stained maple cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast counter and nook.
Results within 5 miles of Home Gardens
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
2 Units Available
La Sierra
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Norco Hills
1354 Abilene Pl
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
3895 sqft
1354 Abilene Pl Available 08/01/20 Paradise living - Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic views including a gorgeous view of Mount Baldy.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Sierra South
3242 Winnebago
3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
City Guide for Home Gardens, CA

"I'm goin' to California / A place where the sun always shines / I'm goin' to California / And I'm leavin' everything behind" -- Kenny Chesney

Home Garden is located in the Corona-Riverside area of Southern California called home by about 11,000 people - though you'll find millions more in the greater metro area. Living here gives you great freeway access (not necessarily speedy commute times) west to Los Angeles, south to San Diego, and straight up hill to the Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead resort areas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Home Gardens, CA

Home Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

