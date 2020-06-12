/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
11 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
14 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Arlanza
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
North Main Street District
4 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Dos Lagos
39 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
North Main Street District
12 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
19 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.
1 Unit Available
1014 La Costa Drive
1014 La Costa Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks.
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
3613 Nye Avenue
3613 Nye Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
873 sqft
A Quiet & beautiful Condo with a view to courtyard. Living room down stairs with full bathroom and dining & kitchen upstairs. Open Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful wood cabinets.
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~
