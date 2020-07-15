/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Temescal Valley, CA
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Trilogy
24276 Whitetail Dr
24276 Whitetail Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1966 sqft
***** 55+ AGE RESTRICTION ***** This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1966 sq.ft. with central air/heat. The Kitchen offers stone countertops and lots of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Temescal Valley
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,414
1307 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Results within 5 miles of Temescal Valley
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
15 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
593 Quail Dr.
593 Quail Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1251 sqft
593 Quail Dr. Available 07/27/20 2/2 Duplex for Lease in Lake Elsinore, California! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex available for lease located in Lake Elsinore, California. The residence shares only one common wall. Tile and laminate flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Temescal Valley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1038 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
13 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
12 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1106 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
$
13 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1146 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
La Sierra
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
940 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Temescal Valley 2 BedroomsTemescal Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemescal Valley 3 BedroomsTemescal Valley Apartments with Balconies
Temescal Valley Apartments with GaragesTemescal Valley Apartments with GymsTemescal Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA