Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60

27707 Mountain Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

27707 Mountain Meadow Road, Hidden Meadows, CA 92026
Hidden Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Unfurnished 1BR 1BA Condo. Upgraded Kitchen. Central A/C. Balcony. Assigned Parking. - Tasteful, UNFURNISHED, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo upper corner unit. Beautiful surroundings with walking paths, near golf course! Kitchen is upgraded with attractive white on white cabinets, counters and appliances, including built-in microwave for optimum counter space. Balcony off bedroom and small deck at front door. Assigned outdoor parking.

Call Ryan Cabral, CalDRE #01763191, for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

(RLNE4985539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have any available units?
27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Meadows, CA.
What amenities does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have?
Some of 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 currently offering any rent specials?
27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 pet-friendly?
No, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Meadows.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 offer parking?
Yes, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 offers parking.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have a pool?
No, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 does not have a pool.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have accessible units?
No, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 does not have accessible units.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 has units with dishwashers.
Does 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60 has units with air conditioning.
