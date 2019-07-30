27707 Mountain Meadow Rd. #60

Amenities

Unfurnished 1BR 1BA Condo. Upgraded Kitchen. Central A/C. Balcony. Assigned Parking. - Tasteful, UNFURNISHED, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo upper corner unit. Beautiful surroundings with walking paths, near golf course! Kitchen is upgraded with attractive white on white cabinets, counters and appliances, including built-in microwave for optimum counter space. Balcony off bedroom and small deck at front door. Assigned outdoor parking.



Call Ryan Cabral, CalDRE #01763191, for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.



(RLNE4985539)