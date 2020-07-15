AL
44 Studio Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,832
360 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

Hermosa Beach
347 30th Place
347 30th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,500
300 sqft
3 short blocks to the beach and 2 short blocks to Valley Park so make this lovely studio your home. Very walk-able, you don't need a car! Market, restaurants and a gym nearby.
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,975
625 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,350
664 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.

North Hawthorne
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.

Sand Section
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES • STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED • Approx.

Del Amo Fashion Center
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,661
930 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,654
455 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,449
682 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Marina Del Rey
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,820
463 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Venice
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Venice
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Marina Del Rey
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,786
405 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Rent Report
Hermosa Beach

July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents increased moderately over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,015 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,590 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Hermosa Beach throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    Rent growth in Hermosa Beach has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,590 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

