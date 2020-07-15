44 Studio Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents increased moderately over the past month Hermosa Beach rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,015 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,590 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Hermosa Beach throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach Rent growth in Hermosa Beach has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.

Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,590 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Hermosa Beach remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Los Angeles $1,360 $1,750 -0.3% -0.5% Long Beach $1,390 $1,780 0 0.5% Anaheim $1,670 $2,150 -0.3% 1.6% Santa Ana $1,440 $1,860 -0.1% 0 Irvine $2,110 $2,710 -1.1% -0.4% Glendale $1,410 $1,810 -0.7% -1% Huntington Beach $1,830 $2,350 -0.2% 0.1% Santa Clarita $2,050 $2,640 -0.4% -1.4% Garden Grove $1,630 $2,100 -0.1% 0.5% Lancaster $1,280 $1,650 0.1% 1.6% Palmdale $1,480 $1,900 0.1% 0.3% Pomona $1,110 $1,420 -0.5% 0.9% Torrance $1,620 $2,080 -0.2% -0.2% Pasadena $1,610 $2,070 -0.5% -1.9% Orange $1,800 $2,320 -0.2% -0.4% Fullerton $1,570 $2,020 -0.3% 0.8% El Monte $1,460 $1,880 -0.1% -0.3% Downey $1,570 $2,020 0.1% 0.2% Costa Mesa $1,840 $2,360 -0.2% -0.5% West Covina $1,800 $2,310 -0.1% -0.4% Norwalk $1,600 $2,060 0 1.4% Burbank $1,610 $2,060 -0.6% -1.6% South Gate $990 $1,270 -0.3% 2.6% Mission Viejo $2,090 $2,690 -0.2% 0 Carson $1,570 $2,020 0 -0.6% Santa Monica $1,720 $2,210 -0.7% 1.2% Westminster $1,610 $2,070 0.1% 0.3% Newport Beach $2,880 $3,700 -0.1% 1% Hawthorne $1,270 $1,630 0 1.6% Lake Forest $2,000 $2,570 -0.5% 2.8% Bellflower $1,350 $1,740 0 0.8% Tustin $1,970 $2,530 0.1% 1.1% Redondo Beach $1,930 $2,480 -0.1% 0.6% San Clemente $2,360 $3,050 0.1% 1.2% Laguna Niguel $1,760 $2,270 -0.2% -3.9% Fountain Valley $1,840 $2,360 -0.5% -1.9% Paramount $1,470 $1,890 0.1% 1.3% Placentia $2,070 $2,660 0.1% -0.5% Rancho Santa Margarita $2,030 $2,610 -0.4% 0.9% Rancho Palos Verdes $3,900 $5,010 -1% 1.1% Brea $2,030 $2,610 -0.2% 1.4% West Hollywood $2,020 $2,590 -0.2% -3.3% Beverly Hills $2,680 $3,450 -0.1% -1% San Dimas $1,920 $2,460 0.2% 1% Dana Point $2,100 $2,700 0.2% 0.8% Laguna Hills $1,910 $2,450 -0.7% -0.7% Seal Beach $1,830 $2,350 0.1% -0.3% Calabasas $2,440 $3,140 0 -1.6% Laguna Beach $2,110 $2,720 0.8% 2.4% Agoura Hills $2,240 $2,880 0.2% -1.7% Hermosa Beach $2,020 $2,590 0.3% 0 Stevenson Ranch $2,770 $3,560 -1.8% -1.2% Marina del Rey $3,550 $4,560 -0.8% -2.6% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.