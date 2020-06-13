/
3 bedroom apartments
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,288
2074 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
The Flowers
1 Unit Available
283 Violet Road
283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
The Stones
1 Unit Available
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bluff
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Canyon Oaks Dr.
1022 Canyon Oaks Drive, Richmond, CA
1022 Canyon Oaks, El Sobrante - Spacious, light and airy, this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
160 Rivermouth Lane
160 Rivermouth Lane, Vallejo, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA, US, 94806
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecae36b489f096adab7c784 Convinient. Walk to Hilltop mall. Transfer bay bus. At least 1 year or longer (RLNE5816391)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmede-Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2813 Loyola Avenue
2813 Loyola Drive, Richmond, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vallejo Heights
1 Unit Available
1536 McDougal St
1536 Mcdougal Street, Vallejo, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home 1536 McDougal St Vallejo - This beautiful 4 BD/2.5 bath single family home is located in Sycamore Place. Kitchen has ample maple cabinetry w/ tile counters and breakfast nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Evans Ave
237 Evans Avenue, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Offering this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Vallejo. New Paint and new Kitchen and bath flooring, newer windows. Large kitchen with tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Full size basement.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
East Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
6334 Kensington Avenue
6334 Kensington Avenue, East Richmond Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6334 Kensington Avenue in East Richmond Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
63 Shoal Dr East
63 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Glen Cove 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with Water View - Gorgeous 2 story Townhome in Glen Cove with water view. Open living room with a 21ft cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4653 Canyon Road
4653 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1009 sqft
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - his beautiful single story home waiting for a new owner located in a desirable El Sobrante area.Offers 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bath lots of natural lights throughout the day.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Hercules
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1381 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,348
1412 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,430
1543 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,690
1485 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
