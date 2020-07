Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area gym lobby elevator parking community garden

Explore coastal, yet contemporary design at its best within this community thoughtfully positioned in Hercules, California. It’s a place you’ll want to call home – outfitted with spacious interiors and plenty of natural light. Select apartment homes are styled with refreshing views of the Bay, while every resident enjoys walkable access to shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities. Style and comfort mix beautifully in every apartment home, which features expansive ceilings spanning 10- to 14-feet. Sleek fixtures are flattered by modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-inspired flooring. Unlike many boutique-style communities, Aventine also offers a selection of three-bedroom townhomes.