2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bay Side
2 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
May Valley
1 Unit Available
2849 Stephen Drive
2849 Stephen Drive, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Lower Level Unit - Property Id: 67661 This excellent living space was just remodeled.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
5446 Shasta Avenue
5446 Shasta Avenue, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious, newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in easy commuter location - Living is easy in this updated 2/1 San Pablo apartment with a 900-square foot floor plan that encompasses a light, bright and airy living room, upgraded kitchen with
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
100 Carolina St #A
100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Hercules
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Gregory Gardens
17 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
64 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Berkeley
6 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
