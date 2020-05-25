225 Clear Ridge Drive

Amenities

Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.5 acres are enhanced by magical giant oak trees amid a protected habitat area, perhaps best enjoyed from the contemporary pool and substantial outdoor entertaining space. Clerestory windows, 14' ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass facade create a bright, airy interior space. Exceptional interior finishes with impeccable attention to detail, including showcase wine room with custom exterior rated glass and 1,100+ bottle capacity. Enhanced fire safety features.