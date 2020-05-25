All apartments in Healdsburg
Find more places like 225 Clear Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Healdsburg, CA
/
225 Clear Ridge Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:49 AM

225 Clear Ridge Drive

225 Clear Ridge Drive · (707) 888-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Healdsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$23,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

wine room
new construction
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
wine room
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.5 acres are enhanced by magical giant oak trees amid a protected habitat area, perhaps best enjoyed from the contemporary pool and substantial outdoor entertaining space. Clerestory windows, 14' ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass facade create a bright, airy interior space. Exceptional interior finishes with impeccable attention to detail, including showcase wine room with custom exterior rated glass and 1,100+ bottle capacity. Enhanced fire safety features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have any available units?
225 Clear Ridge Drive has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have?
Some of 225 Clear Ridge Drive's amenities include wine room, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Clear Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Clear Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Clear Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Healdsburg.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 225 Clear Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Clear Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Clear Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 Clear Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Healdsburg 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAPinole, CA
Corte Madera, CALarkspur, CAUkiah, CASan Anselmo, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyDominican University of California
Solano Community CollegeSonoma State University
Napa Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity