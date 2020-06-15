All apartments in Guerneville
16348 Valley Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

16348 Valley Lane

16348 Valley Lane · (707) 869-0808 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16348 Valley Lane, Guerneville, CA 95446

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16348 Valley Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16348 Valley Lane Available 07/01/20 910 Square foot Private Home in Armstrong Valley with One Car Garage large sunny yard - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.

Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.

For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office.

Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.

Two bedrooms, Two bath home in Armstrong Woods Valley
Electric range, with hood, refridge, w/d hook-ups, and central heating.
Open kitchen, dining, partial wood flooring living room and bedroom, large windows bringing in lots of light.
Exterior front porch and back patios surround by large sunny yard.
Walking distance to Guerneville School and just minutes from Armstrong Woods National Park

{Cat or small dog considered}

Available 07/01-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENTS

Rental price includes: no utilities

www.dandgequity.com

DRE #01173800

(RLNE4844643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16348 Valley Lane have any available units?
16348 Valley Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16348 Valley Lane have?
Some of 16348 Valley Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16348 Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16348 Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16348 Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16348 Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guerneville.
Does 16348 Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16348 Valley Lane does offer parking.
Does 16348 Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16348 Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16348 Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 16348 Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16348 Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 16348 Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16348 Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16348 Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16348 Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16348 Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
