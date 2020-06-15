Amenities

16348 Valley Lane Available 07/01/20 910 Square foot Private Home in Armstrong Valley with One Car Garage large sunny yard - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.



Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.



For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office.



Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.



Two bedrooms, Two bath home in Armstrong Woods Valley

Electric range, with hood, refridge, w/d hook-ups, and central heating.

Open kitchen, dining, partial wood flooring living room and bedroom, large windows bringing in lots of light.

Exterior front porch and back patios surround by large sunny yard.

Walking distance to Guerneville School and just minutes from Armstrong Woods National Park



{Cat or small dog considered}



Available 07/01-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENTS



Rental price includes: no utilities



