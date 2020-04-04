All apartments in Graton
Find more places like 3880 Ross Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Graton, CA
/
3880 Ross Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:31 AM

3880 Ross Rd

3880 Ross Rd · (707) 303-3748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA 95472

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3880 Ross Rd · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator. Hot Water on Demand, Room for full-size Washer and Gas Dryer in LARGE bathroom. Closets with interior lighting and Organizer in Master. LED Lighting throughout. Dual-Pane windows. Small side yard, and patio in front. Separate entrance and driveway from main house. Septic and Well. Access nearby to the West County Trail for bicycling, walking & hiking, and enjoying the outdoors. The #20 Bus into Santa Rosa stops just across the road!
Room Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 11X12 - Bedroom 2 10X11 - Living-room 14.2X12.5 - Kitchen 11X13

No Pets - No Smoking - No Co-Signers

For Viewing Appointment -
Tracy Dugdale-Munoz, Realtor
DRE#01746630
707-318-2213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Ross Rd have any available units?
3880 Ross Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3880 Ross Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Ross Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Ross Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Ross Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Graton.
Does 3880 Ross Rd offer parking?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3880 Ross Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Ross Rd have a pool?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Ross Rd have accessible units?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Ross Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3880 Ross Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3880 Ross Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3880 Ross Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CASebastopol, CAWindsor, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAGuerneville, CAHealdsburg, CACotati, CA
Calistoga, CACloverdale, CASt. Helena, CAEl Verano, CAFairfax, CAClearlake Riviera, CASan Anselmo, CAKentfield, CALakeport, CAMill Valley, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CATiburon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity