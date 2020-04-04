3880 Ross Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator. Hot Water on Demand, Room for full-size Washer and Gas Dryer in LARGE bathroom. Closets with interior lighting and Organizer in Master. LED Lighting throughout. Dual-Pane windows. Small side yard, and patio in front. Separate entrance and driveway from main house. Septic and Well. Access nearby to the West County Trail for bicycling, walking & hiking, and enjoying the outdoors. The #20 Bus into Santa Rosa stops just across the road!

Room Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 11X12 - Bedroom 2 10X11 - Living-room 14.2X12.5 - Kitchen 11X13



No Pets - No Smoking - No Co-Signers



For Viewing Appointment -

Tracy Dugdale-Munoz, Realtor

DRE#01746630

707-318-2213



No Pets Allowed



