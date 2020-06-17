All apartments in Grass Valley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

142 Race Street

142 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

142 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
***** PENDING *****
Beautifully remodeled Victorian in Grass Valley. Two bedroom, one bath home on level, fenced lot. Large living room with gas woodstove, formal dining room, new kitchen appliances, lighting, paint, flooring and granite countertops. Large deck in back to enjoy the fenced yard.
***** PENDING *****

Beautifully remodeled Victorian in Grass Valley. Two bedroom, one bath home on level, fenced lot. Large living room with gas woodstove, formal dining room, new kitchen appliances, lighting, paint, flooring and granite countertops. Large deck in back to enjoy the fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Race Street have any available units?
142 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grass Valley, CA.
What amenities does 142 Race Street have?
Some of 142 Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 142 Race Street offer parking?
No, 142 Race Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Race Street have a pool?
No, 142 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Race Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Race Street has units with air conditioning.
