Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Grass Valley, CA with garage

Grass Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Stanford Court
121 Stanford Court, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
121 Stanford Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Grass Valley, CA 95945 - Single family ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sec in Cypress Hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Deck with panoramic views.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Turpentine Drive
20 Turpentine Drive, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1836 sqft
Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
316 Gracie Road - 1
316 Gracie Rd, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18250 Lake Forest
18250 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1536 sqft
Lake Wildwood Home - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1536 sq ft +/- home located close to the Clubhouse and Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17601 Long Branch Court
17601 Long Branch Court, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1518 sqft
17601 Long Branch Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath, furnished with lake view in Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, CA 95946 - Furnished with a lake view home. Three bedroom 2 bath one story home for lease in Lake Wildwood gated community.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
18031 Foxtail Drive
18031 Foxtail Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Lake Wildwood on Foxtail, close to parks and boat launch. This easy living, single level home has central HVAC, woodstove, mostly solid surface floors, and has been well maintained.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
417 Veda Lane
417 Veda, Colfax, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
872 sqft
Beautiful layout in a remodeled two bedroom split-level duplex. (No common walls) Photos are example of finish in prior unit. New unit available now. New cupboards with granite counters in kitchen.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grass Valley, CA

Grass Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

