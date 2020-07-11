Apartment List
/
CA
/
grass valley
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grass Valley, CA

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
Results within 1 mile of Grass Valley

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
11525 Betty Way
11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1988 sqft
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space. Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
Results within 10 miles of Grass Valley

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17568 Blue Tent School Rd
17568 Blue Tent School Road, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come Relax in this new refurbished 2 bedroom in private serene setting - Only 5 min to downtown Nevada City ,just off N Bloomfield is this beautiful property with tall pines , walking path to creek, newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17862 Whitefish Ct.
17862 Whitefish Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Light and Bright Home in Lake Wildwood with Lake View. - This is a very bright and light home on a corner lot in lake wildwood with easy care landscape. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 82

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
10025 Ladybird Drive
10025 Ladybird Drive, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Come and see this charming home! The outdoor amenities are sure to impress. Enjoy time outside with friends and family on the spacious, private lot.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
11801 Skipper Ct
11801 Skipper Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Seller Financing available for this contemporary 3 bed 2 bath home, with LAKE VIEWS, in peaceful Lake Wildwood, near Grass Valley. A unique home in a truly idyllic setting.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.

Similar Pages

Grass Valley 3 BedroomsGrass Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grass Valley Apartments with GarageGrass Valley Apartments with Parking
Grass Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrass Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA
Oroville East, CAOroville, CAPlacerville, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University